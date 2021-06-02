ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 101.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,410,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714,488 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up about 1.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $153,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.