Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.30. 136,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 77,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$276,046.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,001 shares in the company, valued at C$5,468,765.63. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$158,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,770 shares in the company, valued at C$2,688,403.50. Insiders sold a total of 140,567 shares of company stock worth $2,056,442 over the last 90 days.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

