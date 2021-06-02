Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $83,272,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

