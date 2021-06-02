Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Univest Financial worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,010. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

