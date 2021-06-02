Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.34.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.