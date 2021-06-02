Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of EDIT opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

