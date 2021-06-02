Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,343 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 322,652 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

