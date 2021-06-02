Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

