Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in German American Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

