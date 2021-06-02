Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,564 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,564 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

