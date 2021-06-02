Victrex plc Declares Dividend of GBX 13.42 (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) announced a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VCT opened at GBX 2,502 ($32.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,330.52. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,966 ($25.69).

In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 428 shares of company stock worth $926,992.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

