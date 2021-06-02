Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 310,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,943,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

