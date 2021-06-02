Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Virginia National Bankshares stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 1,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927. Virginia National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65.

In other Virginia National Bankshares news, Director Kevin T. Carter sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $49,941.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

