Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $226.63 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

