Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.

NYSE VPG traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

