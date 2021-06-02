Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.
NYSE VPG traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
