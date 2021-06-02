Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 9,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

