Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.32. The stock had a trading volume of 130,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,481. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

