Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 5.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407,051 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

