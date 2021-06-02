Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

