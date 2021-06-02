Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 94,232 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.24% of Aspen Group worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASPU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of ASPU opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.