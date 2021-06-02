Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

