Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,260 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

