Washington Prime Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 65,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the average daily volume of 3,438 call options.

Shares of WPG opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 405.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

