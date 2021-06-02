Washington Prime Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 65,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the average daily volume of 3,438 call options.
Shares of WPG opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.
About Washington Prime Group
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
