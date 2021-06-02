Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

WVE opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.