Wells Fargo & Company Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $158,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.