WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post sales of $149.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.83 million. WesBanco reported sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $592.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 403,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,327. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,335 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

