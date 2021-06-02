Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the April 29th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.65. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

