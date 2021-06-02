Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after acquiring an additional 946,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after acquiring an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,620 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

