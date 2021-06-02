Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $847.73 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $847.73 or 0.02279580 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $274,276.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00278618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00187337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.11 or 0.01073218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,280.41 or 1.00248078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.