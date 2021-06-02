WinCash Market Capitalization Reaches $63,047.61 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $63,047.61 and approximately $285.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WinCash has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

