WINk Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.46 or 0.00656273 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

