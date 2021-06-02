Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,550 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

