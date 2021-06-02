World Asset Management Inc Buys 554 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.