World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

