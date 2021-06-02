World Asset Management Inc Has $471,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 286.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.92.

NYSE MOH opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

