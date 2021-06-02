World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.