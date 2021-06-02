World Asset Management Inc Sells 265 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PHM stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.