Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $75.67 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $126.90 million and $18.85 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $75.67 or 0.00200542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.01028990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.27 or 0.09514366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.