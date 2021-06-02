Wsfs Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. 349,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,091,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

