Wsfs Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.49. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

