Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 45,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 546,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 135,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 205,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 145,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

