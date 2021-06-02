Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,906. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,422 shares of company stock worth $1,414,210.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

