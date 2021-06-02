WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

WSPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.70. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $115.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.