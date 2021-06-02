XcelToken Plus Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $360.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.01035778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.40 or 0.09643021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052520 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. The official website for XcelToken Plus is www.xceltrip.com . XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

XcelToken Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelToken Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XcelToken Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XcelToken Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

