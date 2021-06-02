Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XIACF shares. HSBC upgraded Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $3.75 on Friday. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

