XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.43. XL Fleet shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 32,256 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 0.54.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

