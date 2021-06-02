XMax Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, XMax has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $268,516.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.01029429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.98 or 0.09607838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00052140 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,830,262,354 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

