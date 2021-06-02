XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $173.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPO Logistics traded as high as $150.84 and last traded at $150.58, with a volume of 2628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

