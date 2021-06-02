Xponance Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

