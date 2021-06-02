Xponance Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Coherent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coherent by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

